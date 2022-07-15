Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.22 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.