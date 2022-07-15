Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $938,000 Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,314 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

NYSE BBY opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

