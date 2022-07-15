Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after acquiring an additional 770,655 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $2,244,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.12.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $81.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.61. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

