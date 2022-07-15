5,463 Shares in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.26.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $830,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,620.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,784 shares of company stock worth $4,090,731. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

