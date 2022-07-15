Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,701 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,861 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 357,857 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

