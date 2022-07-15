Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.47. 7,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 734,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

NRGV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Vault presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,416,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000.

About Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

