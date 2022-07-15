SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 5.7%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.