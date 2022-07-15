SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Jul 15th, 2022

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

