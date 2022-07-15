Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 14.3%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 151,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 58,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.
About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)
Featured Articles
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.