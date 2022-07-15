Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Down 14.3%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Rating) shares traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 151,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 58,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$10.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Get Canstar Resources alerts:

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 62,275 hectares along the southeastern margin of the Dunnage tectonic zone, west of the Day Cove Thrust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.