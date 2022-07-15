Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 3.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.18. 10,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 647,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

