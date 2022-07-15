Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.62 and last traded at $61.41. 5,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,478,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.85.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
