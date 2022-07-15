Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 7,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sasol (SSL)
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.