Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.49. Approximately 7,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 317,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sasol by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sasol by 2,016.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sasol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sasol by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

