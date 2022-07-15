JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 4.1%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 175,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,836,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,275,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,671,000 after purchasing an additional 379,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,798,000 after buying an additional 499,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,074,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after buying an additional 2,366,863 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,030,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,055,000 after buying an additional 647,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,983,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

