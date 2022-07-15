Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 5.8%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. 533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $675.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cimpress by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

