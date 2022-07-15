Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading Down 5.8%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.89 and last traded at $26.89. 533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 109,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
The stock has a market cap of $675.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cimpress by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR)
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
