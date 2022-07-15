Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.63 and last traded at $85.60. Approximately 11,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,397,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $2.7872 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.70%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 201.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,246,000 after buying an additional 228,797 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 355,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

