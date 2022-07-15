Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.70.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

