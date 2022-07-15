Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 6.2%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.64. 37,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,497,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on FATE. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,144 shares of company stock worth $1,853,379 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

