Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Up 6.3%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.76. 8,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,334.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 279.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

