JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $68.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GXO. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.59.

Shares of GXO opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.55. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

