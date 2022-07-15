UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $577.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $560.43.

NYSE UNH opened at $502.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.13 and its 200 day moving average is $493.85. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,630,913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,119,347,000 after buying an additional 1,147,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,274,771 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 714,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,805,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,750,351,000 after purchasing an additional 935,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after buying an additional 1,482,338 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

