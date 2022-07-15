SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NYSE:SITE opened at $119.54 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $108.77 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average of $157.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

