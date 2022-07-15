Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.58.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 308,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,914,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 30,141 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.