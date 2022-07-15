Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.55. Approximately 3,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.