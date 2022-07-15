SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in SM Energy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $2,987,130 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

