Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 14,625 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.