Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.86 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Several research firms have commented on FBHS. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

