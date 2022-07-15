Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $809,000 Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in Amedisys by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.88.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $265.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $64,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

