Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 51.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMC opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.14. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $631,019.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,168,631.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

