New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

