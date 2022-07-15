Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

