Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,527,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 653,351 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 519,814 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $172.75 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average is $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,518 shares of company stock worth $19,906,556 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

