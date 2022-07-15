Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Position Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Hancock Whitney worth $9,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $67,642,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 898,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.30. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

