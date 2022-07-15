Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 15,563 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1,518.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $49,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after acquiring an additional 648,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after acquiring an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

