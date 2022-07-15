Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Formula One Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Formula One Group by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Formula One Group by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

FWONK opened at $59.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $71.17.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,380 in the last three months.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

