Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,806,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 690,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 518,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.45%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

