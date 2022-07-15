Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 14,371 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

