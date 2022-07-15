Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $713,000 in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Summit Hotel Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $780.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

