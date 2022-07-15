The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 541.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,151. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

