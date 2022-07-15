Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $468,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,022,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,537,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

