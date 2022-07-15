Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,655.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $204.31 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average of $262.13.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.59.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.