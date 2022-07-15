Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Tops $0.0090

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $777,574.41 and $455.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,848.51 or 0.99952454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00212628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00275903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00110221 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004410 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,694,562 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

