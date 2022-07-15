Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at DA Davidson

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of COIN opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.05. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 11.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,935 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

