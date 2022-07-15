Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDC. Benchmark lowered their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.76.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $46.01 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

