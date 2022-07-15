Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.87.

Airbnb stock opened at $91.05 on Thursday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

