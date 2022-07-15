Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average of $171.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares in the company, valued at $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

