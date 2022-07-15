Citigroup Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $180.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.61.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after buying an additional 6,915,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.