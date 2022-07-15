Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 25,144 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Sciencast Management LP owned about 0.09% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,253.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,800 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,650,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,429,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 809,952 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,271,000.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.