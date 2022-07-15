Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $109.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.