Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $51.16.

