Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,003,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,084,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,064,000 after acquiring an additional 811,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,122,000 after acquiring an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

