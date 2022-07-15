Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Atlassian by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $184.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

